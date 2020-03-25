HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students who attend state colleges and universities will receive a credit for their unused room and board.
Mark Ojakian, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system, announced the credit on Wednesday.
“This is a complex process, but our universities are working to issue credits and refunds as expeditiously as possible,” Ojakian said. “We understand that these housing refunds are important monetary sources for our students as they begin to adjust to a new normal of online learning. I applaud the leaders of our universities for taking this important action.”
Schools within the CSCU shifted the spring semester to online in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
As a result, students who lived on campus were sent home. Commencements were canceled, or in some cases postponed.
In the days since, students asked about refunds.
Ojakian said each school is reaching out to students to figure out a timeline of when they left and a means in which to facilitate the credit.
He warned that amounts will vary based on the school, type of housing, and other factors. However, students who paid room and board fees should expect a credit covering the period beginning with the closure of residence halls through the end of the spring semester.
“The Board of Regents is committed to ensuring all students have the tools necessary to continue their education during this turbulent time,” said Matt Fleury, Board of Regents chair. “By ensuring students and their families quickly receive refunds for unused housing fees, our universities are helping ease the financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing economic downturn.”
