HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont said he and other leaders are considering changing the state's COVID-19 travel advisory.
Right now, people coming from a state or territory with a high infection rate must self-isolate for two weeks. That is unless they can provide a negative COVID-19 test within three days of returning.
“All I was saying is look, when you come and fly into our region, perhaps everybody should get tested and quarantine rather than pick and choose states that are on the list off the list,” Lamont said on Friday.
Right now there is a COVID-19 testing site at Bradley International Airport.
Neighboring New York and New Jersey have been working with Connecticut on a regional travel advisory list since June.
