MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Cities and towns across Connecticut are distributing COVID tests throughout the day on Monday. These testing distribution sites are dealing with long lines, and usually have to close early after running out of tests.
Milford had two testing locations to deal with the demand, one at Foran High School and the other at Walnut Beach.
Sandy Robinson and her husband Bob, say they are thankful for these testing distribution sites.
“We haven’t been able to get them anywhere else, so having known that this was happening here, we feel blessed,” Sandy Robinson said.
The first batch of testing in Milford is reserved for those who are symptomatic and was recently exposed to someone with COVID.
“There’s two applications in here, so that will take care of me and my husband, so we’re very grateful. They’re very organized too, they’re moving everything along” says Sandy Robinson.
In North Haven, members of the Connecticut National Guard were moving out pallets, packed with test kits for cities and towns to distribute.
In West Haven, the National Guard picked up 7,000 more tests. According to the West Haven director of emergency operations, Joe Soto, they have plenty of test kits.
“Most have been for work, some of them have been symptomatic, some of them haven’t been, some of them are just nervous and want to take a test to make sure they’re save for their family and coworkers,” says Soto.
According to New Haven officials, they secured 16,000 tests without assistance from the state. This is in addition to the 18,000 test kits and 40,000 N95 masks from the state.
New Haven says they are focusing on essential workers,
“We’re triaging those tests to prioritize essential work force and have been working very hard to provide tests to police, fire, 911 call centers, public school staff, and those who are symptomatic and have been exposed. That way they can get tested so they can return to work,” says New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
In Milford, city officials say more tests are on the way and will let residents know as soon as they get more info from the state.
In the meantime, they are asking residents to stay home and isolate if they are not feeling well.
