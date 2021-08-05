HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State leaders continue to push for eligible Connecticut residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined other health leaders in visiting a Hartford vaccine clinic on Thursday morning, where they discussed the state’s ongoing efforts to encourage people in CT to get vaccinated against the virus.
This comes one day after the state identified where some recent COVID-19 outbreak cases stemmed from.
On Wednesday, the Dept. of Public Health said the recent outbreaks have been among vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Connecticut.
Some of the outbreak cases stemmed from a birthday party, a summer camp, and Provincetown, MA.
The state's positivity rate climbed up over 3% on Wednesday as well, as cases continue to rise.
Health officials said Wednesday that most hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 in Connecticut are among unvaccinated individuals.
The state is also working to increase its efforts to get more people vaccinated.
In Hartford, clinics are popping up all over the city.
The largest number of people not getting vaccinated are minorities as well as young people. The age group of unvaccinated is between 12 and 34.
“COVID has now become a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It’s serious, but we have the tools to stop it in its tracks and to keep our state safe. The vaccines offer very strong protections against contacting COVID, and are nearly 100% effective at preventing serious illness or death. Recent data from our DPH put the vaccines effectiveness into sharp focus,” Bysiewicz said.
When asked what some of the reasons are for why people are not getting vaccinated, people said they are afraid, and some don’t trust the government. Another reason is because the vaccine is not approved by the FDA.
Health officials did say the recent surge in COVID-19 infections has incentivized more people to get vaccinated.
