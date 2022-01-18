VERNON, CT (WFSB) - An increase in pop-up COVID-19 testing sites for eastern Connecticut was announced on Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was joined by commissioner Heather Aaron of the state Department of Public Health and other officials for a news conference.
It happened at 9:30 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Center in Vernon, where the state's 26th testing site recently opened.
"The goal here is to continue with the three-pronged approach: Testing, masking vaccination," Aaron said. "The most important one is vaccination."
"This is a critical time with the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19," Bysiewicz said. "We need to stay vigilant."
Bysiewicz touted the Town of Vernon for how it made testing for the virus more accessible.
Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate was around 17 percent as of Monday's numbers. It was over 19 percent on Friday.
Hospitalized patients stood at nearly 1,900.
According to the DPH, about 67 percent of patients hospitalized with the virus were not fully vaccinated.
They believe that by increasing the availability of testing, people will be able to make better decisions about whether or not they should stay home.
