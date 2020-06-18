NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to move in the right direction in terms of recovering during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Ned Lamont said hospitalizations are under 200 and 95 percent of businesses have reopened.
However, Lamont stressed the need for people to get tested.
He held a news conference at the Community Health Center in New Britain on Thursday morning.
Testing has greatly improved, Lamont said. In Connecticut between 6,000 and 8,000 people are being tested every day.
Testing has also improved in the state's nursing homes where Connecticut saw the largest number of COVID-19 cases.
The Community Health Center has nine locations in the state where it has set up testing sites.
Testing is free and all insurance companies cover it.
“The other thing we've learned a lot more about is telehealth and how it's easier and easier for you to get an appointment with a doctor online or telephone,” Lamont said. “We're doing everything we can to get healthcare to you.”
Testing is critical for people who have symptoms, doctors continue to say. It's also important for those in nursing homes, front line health care workers and those who are at facilities like prisons where people in close quarters.
As for unemployment, even with most businesses open, it will take a while for many to get rehired or find jobs.
This week, the state offered a free online jobs fair and free job training.
