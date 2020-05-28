HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- When it comes to coronavirus in Connecticut, the state is on a positive path toward recovery.
However, when it comes to testing, more needs to be done, as the goal of doing 42,000 weekly tests is not being met.
In order to reopen things in ‘Phase 2’ on June 20, the governor wants to see 100,000 tests a week completed, but right now the state is not meeting that.
It’s not due to a lack of tests, but Gov. Ned Lamont said there aren’t enough people wanting to get a test.
The state continues to encourage people to get tested, saying the more people who do so, the safer everyone will be because the people who have it but aren’t showing symptoms can stay home.
Connecticut has also been working to make it as easy as possible to get a test.
In Hartford, Trinity Health and Charter Oak are offering free testing through June 18. You don’t need an appointment and you don’t have to answer a questionnaire. Just show up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the designated area. For more information, click here.
“The mobile testing programs will travel to at least at this point, 19 different locations over the next seven weeks. Joint efforts to expand testing throughout Connecticut and the region remains a critical component for the safe, gradual reopening of the state,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health.
