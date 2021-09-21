(WFSB) - Sports betting in Connecticut could happen sooner than initially anticipated.
Just a few days ago, the office of the governor announced that a target date for sports betting could happen on October.
Now, the office of the Connecticut Lottery says that date could be moved up to September 30, which is next Thursday.
They have already submitted an application to the Department of Consumer Protection to initiate a soft launch on September 30.
The office of the Connecticut Lottery is currently waiting to see whether they will get the green light from the Department of Consumer Protection.
The September 30 soft launch date would coincide with a busy weekend in the sports world, with the Jaguars taking on the Bengals on Thursday Night Football, the final few days of Major League Baseball's regular season, UFC Fight Night on October 2, Tom Brady's return to New England on October 3, among other notable Week 3 NFL games, and Week 5 of the college football regular season that features three games featuring six teams that are ranked in the top twenty.
