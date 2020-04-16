HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parts of the state could be looking at some accumulating snow to end the week.
First, temperatures are going to drop Thursday night into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has even issued a freeze warning for the shoreline counties from midnight to 8 a.m. Friday.
Overnight, lows will range from 25-32.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday would start dry with sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase.
"As a storm system moves into the region, rain chances go up during the afternoon and evening hours," Dixon said. "Tomorrow night into early Saturday, especially inland, rain should switch to a wintry mix or snow."
Over interior Connecticut, Dixon said it could accumulate.
The greatest impact will be in the Litchfield hills where there could be two to four inches of snow.
For most of the state, snowfall will range from 0 to two inches with the greater Hartford area possibly seeing an inch of snow, mainly on the grass.
The storm should be gone by Saturday afternoon.
"During the afternoon hours Saturday, there should some partial clearing with temps peaking in the lower 50s," Dixon said.
Sunday should feature a nice warm-up, under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.
Temperatures may reach 60 or higher inland and the mid-50s along the shoreline.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
