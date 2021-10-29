HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is cracking down on dozens of nursing homes for failing to enforce vaccine mandates.
The state Department of Public Health has hit nursing homes and long-term care facilities with fines.
Some of the fines the organizations face going forward were significant. However, the big question has been whether or not the DPH will actually get more facilities to enforce the mandates. It called the issue a major problem.
It said the numbers were staggering.
Despite an executive order, more than 100 residential care facilities have not reported any information about the vaccination status of their staff members.
The commissioner of the DPH said the failure is a major safety issue.
"Reporting timely and accurately to DPH helps the state ensure that the long term care industry is meeting this goal and brings confidence to the community that our most vulnerable citizens are safe," said DPH commissioner Manisha Juthani.
Nursing homes and long term care facilities were supposed to ensure that all of their employees were vaccinated by Sept. 28. However, even after the state extended that deadline by a week, the DPH said hundreds fell short.
Of the 643 facilities, 35 percent failed to report by the deadline and nearly 20 percent didn't report any information. As a result, the state issued about a quarter million dollars worth of fines to the late reporters.
That is small potatoes compared to what's next.
The DPH said the non-reporters already face about $1.5 million in fines and that number is growing fast because these facilities can be sanctioned by as much as $20,000 per day.
The state is hopeful that the escalating fine structure will encourage the facilities to do better.
(1) comment
Quiz: Which is worse? A. Over a year and a half from pandemic start, with COVID deaths averaging about 1-4 per day in the entire state, nursing homes aren't reporting what percentage of their employees are vaccinated to a government that won't accept natural immunity even if it is better than vaccination and will fire anybody, public or private, who hasn't taken the vaccine in addition, even though we don't have enough staff for nursing homes as it is. B. Upon the worst part of the pandemic, with dozens dying of COVID daily, no vaccine,insufficient PPE, and almost nobody having developed natural immunity yet, COVID-positive patients are sent by the government into nursing homes to recover.
