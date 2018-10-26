MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Friday instead of Saturday ended up being the big state championship day for high school cross country runners.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said it was forced to hold its sectional state championship meet a day early due to Saturday's forecast of heavy rain and wind.
The class meet is held at the end of October every year at Wickham Park in Manchester.
"We’ve just been keeping good energy going," said Richmond Le, a senior from Cheshire.
Student athletes have been training all season for the meet.
"This is a really important meet because it leads to the state open, which is the state championship," said Robert Schafer, coach, girls cross country, Cheshire High School.
However, the competition came a day earlier this year.
"It’s a little chilly out," said Justin Grove, a senior from Cheshire. "Better than running in the rain at least."
Saturday's forecasted rain was the reason for the reschedule.
"Which is a little unorthodox but I think when all is said and done I think people will be happy that the race was today and not in the pouring rain tomorrow," said Donn Friedman, chair, CIAC cross country committee.
For some, the first challenge came before the races even started.
"Yesterday afternoon we got the news that we couldn’t get a bus because it's such short notice," said Pamela Gunneson, coach, boys cross country, Cheshire High School. "We ended up myself, my assistant coach and a couple of my moms helped drive the kids up to the race this morning."
Because it's been a wet past few months, the course was already pretty damp. Officials said they had safety concerns.
"It's the wettest I've seen it in the 40 years I've been here and that creates a problem for the runners," said Jeff Maron, park director, Wickham Park. "And that's our biggest concern, the safety of our runners. We put down wood chips [and] we put stone in different areas to prep the course."
This time of year, the weather can be unpredictable. Officials said they've learned from the past.
"A few years ago, we actually ran in the snow," Friedman said. "We got nine of the 12 girls in before we had to call it a day."
Park officials are already looking ahead to the state open championship. They hope Saturday's rain doesn't put the course in jeopardy.
The state open championship remains scheduled for Nov. 2 at Wickham Park.
