HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Democrats said they will unveil their priorities for the 2019 legislative session.
Lawmakers from both the state Senate and House of Representatives will make the announcement in the Old Judiciary Room at the state capitol in Hartford.
Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney of New Haven, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford will join members of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses.
The news conference is set for 1 p.m. on Monday.
(1) comment
legislative priorities: 1) Rerun the last election, but this time do not commit fraud and make up votes to get more democrats in office. 2) Cut Spending 3) Cut taxes. Done!
