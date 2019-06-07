NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There is a public health warning after a number of overdoses in New Haven county.
It comes right as cities, towns, first responders, and educators are meeting as they try to get a handle on Connecticut’s opioid crisis.
Nine suspected overdoses have taken place in the past two days, and one of them was fatal.
All of them happened in New Haven county and it follows another string of overdoses this week in Hartford.
Five years ago, Greg Kimmet lost a son to an overdose.
“From the pills, it moved to heroin, a number of different drugs,” Kimmett said.
He knows what families go through while watching a loved one battle addiction.
“I was at a loss when my son was facing addiction. It was a 10-year struggle,” Kimmett said.
In the last few days, Eyewitness News learned there were 8 suspected, unintentional overdose related visits to emergency rooms around New Haven county.
Eyewitness News was told most of the overdoses occurred in New Haven and Waterbury, along with one fatal suspected overdose in West Haven.
“Trying to figure out what things will help with the epidemic, what needs to get done, who needs to be involved, including changes in law, changes in practices and education, changes in approaches with family,” said Brad Saxton.
Saxton is the interim Dean at Quinnipiac University School of Law and on Friday, dozens of stakeholders were on hand for a summit.
They shared strategies and identified programs to help tackle the opioid crisis.
“There’s always been heroin overdoses and opioid overdoses, but about five years ago, I really started noticing an increasing number,” said Peter Canning, a paramedic.
Peter Canning is the EMS Coordinator at UConn John Dempsey Hospital and is also a paramedic in Hartford. He says one of the biggest issues is the negative stigma that comes with the opioid epidemic.
“Once we’re educated and we can end the stigma, then we’ll treat them like we treat anybody else, whether they have a heart problem, a lung problem or a victim or trauma,” Canning said.
As for Kimmett who shared his story about his son with those in attendance, he wants families to know they’re not alone and to ask for help.
“My focus, my desire, is to be able to reach out and get to people that are in crisis,” Kimmett said.
While the State Health Department continue to monitor the recent overdose situation, the group that met at Quinnipiac said their findings and recommendations will be in a special issue of the Quinnipiac Law Review later this year.
Cities, towns, legislators, and educators will be able to use their findings as a resource.
