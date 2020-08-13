EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An online event with education and medical officials meant to put parents’ minds at ease is set for Thursday night.
The state’s Department of Education is hosting a virtual house call between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. where parents can ask a panel of pediatricians and other health experts questions about any safety concerns they may have about sending their children back to school during the pandemic.
The virtual house call is open to every single family in the state.
Parents can register for it online here.
Meanwhile, students at an elementary school in East Hartford will be given free laptops on Thursday morning.
Starting at 9:15 a.m., 200 students at the Mayberry Elementary School will be given Chromebook computers.
It’s happening thanks to Pratt & Whitney.
The company said it wanted to make sure every child at the school had internet access this fall in case they need to utilize an at-home learning program due to COVID-19.
Pratt & Whitney kicked in $50,000 to make it happen.
The school’s principal and other staff members will personally hand out the Chromebooks Thursday morning. It is only open to Mayberry students.
