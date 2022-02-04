(WFSB) – The change from rain to ice can make travel very dangerous.
Eyewitness News asked the Department of Transportation what its crews are doing to keep roads safe.
“We are patrolling probably longer than we normally would as we are waiting for the temperatures to fall,” said Kafi Rouse, Spokeswoman with the DOT.
The DOT wants to get salt down before the ground temperatures reach freezing.
When it’s raining it can be really hard to do that ahead of time.
When a snowstorm is coming, trucks can put down salt a day or two ahead of time. If a storm starts with rain, treatment can wash away, making the salt useless.
The DOT says they have their fleet of more than 600 trucks driving around all day Friday monitoring road conditions.
They will start treating the roads when conditions get close to freezing.
The same goes for local public works departments. They are watching the ground temperatures.
The Bristol Public Works Director said his crews will focus on side streets first because traffic on the main roads can help keep those ground temperatures up just a little bit longer.
The constant rain Friday means trucks have a smaller window to treat the roads.
