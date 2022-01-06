(WFSB) – Public works crews are out Thursday treating the roads before the snow starts falling.
Eyewitness News talked to experts about what they are putting down, and exactly how it works.
At the state Department of Transportation, trucks have been loaded with a salt brine.
Many towns don’t have that same equipment, so they’re using rock salt that is treated with chemicals.
While it can be effective, there are cost and environmental concerns.
“There’s really not a big list of options for materials to apply to the road,” said UConn Professor Mike Dietz.
When it comes to preventing icy travel conditions, salt remains king, but plows aren’t just dumping piles of salt onto the roadways.
It is often treated with a chemical that helps lower the freezing point.
While salt is meant to melt ice, it can freeze.
“It’s very rare to see bodies of saltwater freeze, but historically it has happened,” said Professor Ari Perez at Quinnipiac University.
Towns like Hebron are using salt treated with magnesium.
The main reason is because it’s what is available from area vendors.
Last year, the salt was treated with calcium chloride.
The magnesium treatment is more expensive, about $13 a ton for Hebron, but it is more environmentally friendly.
There are other tradeoffs.
“That seems to last longer on the road, but it doesn’t work in really cold as well as the other salt that we used,” said Andrew Tierney, Town Manager in Hebron.
While some towns use a sand-salt mix, many are moving away from it.
The sand clogged drainage systems and it can collect oil, rubber and debris from the roads. It also needs to be reapplied.
“It’s been proven that that’s a temporary fix and you have to keep applying,” Tierney said.
Public officials are always thinking about the potential environmental impacts of road treatments.
“Gone are the days where we just lay this stuff down and think that this doesn’t have consequences downstream,” Dietz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.