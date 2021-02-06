(WFSB) - The state Department of Public Health has issued a COVID-19 alert for Sunday.
The concern is that celebrating the Big Game could lead to more COVID-19 cases among state residents.
This alert comes as the state continues to see a rise in cases of the UK variant.
Since last week, the state has seen an additional twelve cases, bringing the overall total to twenty.
As a result, state health officials are encouraging residents to watch the Big Game from the comfort of their own home with members of their household only.
“Connecticut’s numbers are going in the right direction. We don’t want the spike in cases that we saw after the holidays, so please enjoy the game with your household members only. Vaccines are being administered at a steady pace, so if we can all minimize spread just a bit longer we’ll be in a much safer, healthier place in the near future," said Connecticut Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre S. Gifford.
If residents choose to have others over for Big Game festivities, they are asked to wear a mask at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.