AVON (WFSB) – The Department of Health is tracking a COVID-19 outbreak at 2 long-term care facilities in Avon.
According to state officials, the outbreaks are at the Avon Health Center and the Residence at Brookside.
Officials said 22 residents and 14 staff members at the Avon Health Center have tested positive for the virus. Three residents have been hospitalized and there has been 1 death.
Residents were tested on Oct. 12 and results are pending, officials said. Staff testing was Scheduled for today and Oct. 14.
The outbreak seems to be contained to the north side unit only.
The facility has begun contract tracing and case investigation.
At the Residence at Brookside, 11 residents have tested positive and there have been 2 deaths. There have been 3 positives tests among staff.
The facility is actively testing staff and residents.
The DPH is expected to know more once the facilities receive the results from this week’s testing.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.