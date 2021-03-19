HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Several changes happened in the state on Friday when it came to COVID safety restrictions and the vaccine rollout.
On March 19, the state opened up vaccine eligibility to those who are 45 years and older.
As vaccine eligibility expands, there will be an initial rush of people seeking to make appointments immediately. We know folks are eager, and we urge patience to get everyone scheduled over these next couple of weeks.Our supplies are increasing, and we will get it to everyone!— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 19, 2021
Gov. Ned Lamont told people to be patient as those in the new age bracket rush to make appointments.
"As vaccine eligibility expands, there will be an initial rush of people seeking to make appointments immediately," Lamont said on Friday. "We know folks are eager, and we urge patience to get everyone scheduled over these next couple of weeks. Our supplies are increasing, and we will get it to everyone!"
The announcement was made earlier this week, and came after President Joe Biden charged all states with the goal to allow all adults access to a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
As of March 15, the state said it had administered more than 900,000 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state’s vaccination rate remains strong, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's administration.
One-third of all adults have received their first dose.
Meanwhile, the doors open up for 477,000 more on Friday with the next age bracket.
While a third of the population may be good by national standards, it’s nowhere near close to the 80 percent the state is aiming for. That 80 percent would provide herd immunity.
When factoring in COVID variants, especially as the state takes this next step in the reopening, doctors are concerned how it may impact the moves the state is trying to make.
“The end of the game, the key issue is preventing the severe morbidity caused by COVID-19. Getting the vaccine out to those people who are most at risk of death, elderly, with underlying medical conditions, is going to be key in this race against time against these variants,” said Dr. Albert Ko, of the Yale School of Medicine.
Also happening on Friday, the state will ease up on COVID-19 restrictions.
Capacity limits will be eliminated on businesses, like restaurants, retail, libraries, personal services, gyms, museums, offices, and houses of worship.
Additionally, the state will revise gathering sizes, opening them up to 100 people allowed indoors, and 200 allowed outdoors at commercial venues.
All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance.
Also, the state’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance.
While some of the restrictions will be revised, the following will remain in place until further notice:
- Face coverings and masks continue to be required
- Bars that only serve beverages continue to remain closed
- 11 p.m. closing time remains in place for events at venues, restaurants, and entertainment
- Indoor theaters continue to have a 50% capacity
- Large event venues (e.g. stadiums) to open in April
On March 29, capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20.
On April 2, outdoor amusement parks can open, and outdoor event venues can increase to 50 percent capacity, capped at 10,000 people.
As the state prepares to open more doors, it's also dealing with new COVID variants.
That remains a big concern for medical experts.
They’re still researching how the vaccine reacts to the variants, so some have suggested waiting a few more weeks before reopening.
The state, however, pushes back, pointing to the positivity rate.
It’s been low, the daily average has been under 3 percent for the last month and the governor says he actually won’t be looking at those numbers when making the decisions.
“A lot more concerned about hospitalizations, that would give us a better idea of whether this highly infectious strain that’s a possibility in New York, whether that’s impacting our hospitalizations, so I think that’s going to be number one. Right now, our hospitalizations continue to stay low because the most vulnerable are getting vaccinated fast,” Lamont said.
For a full breakdown of the state’s plans, click here.
