HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The coronavirus hit the worldwide economy hard, but some states have found themselves more exposed than others.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its report of the State Economies Most Exposed to Coronavirus.
Connecticut ranked 39th, which meant it was in a better position to weather the economic storm.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 metrics. The data set included the share of employment from small businesses, share of workers with access to paid sick leave, and increase in unemployment insurance claims.
Connecticut's "high industry and workforce" rank was 37 and its "resources to cope better with the crisis" rank was 32.
The states with the most exposed economies were Louisiana, Rhode Island and Nevada.
The least exposed economies were in Alaska, California and Georgia.
For more on the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
