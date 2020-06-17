HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Racial inequality remains in the spotlight as protests against police brutality and racism continue across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd.
According to a new study from the personal finance website WalletHub, it's not just policing where discrimination is seen. On Wednesday it released its "2020’s State Economies with the Most Racial Equality" report.
On it, Connecticut was toward the back end. It ranked 34th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
WalletHub cited a recent study that found that across the country, only 3.2 percent of executive or senior-level positions belong to black Americans, even though that demographic makes up 13 percent of the U.S. population. The overall black unemployment rate is consistently higher than the white unemployment rate too.
Even more striking than the inequality in employment, according to researchers, is the disparity in wealth between white and black Americans. The average white family has a net worth of $171,000, compared to just $17,150 for the average black family, WalletHub reported.
In order to determine which states have the most racial equality in terms of employment and wealth, WalletHub compared the states and DC across eight key metrics.
The data compares the difference between white and black Americans in areas such as annual income, unemployment rate and homeownership rate.
The top three states with the most racial equality are New Mexico, Alaska and Arizona.
The bottom three are Illinois, Wisconsin and DC.
Read the complete study, including its methodology, on WalletHub's website here.
(1) comment
Hmm. I wonder if we could correlate this chart with, say, tax rates, business regulatory practices, "green energy", the various things that Republicans want to do and the various things that Democrats want to do. Because just looking at the coloring here, it seems that freedom does more good for minorities than 'checking privilege'.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.