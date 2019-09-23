BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Democratic mayoral primary between Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Marilyn Moore sparked a lot of controversy.
On Monday, the State Elections Enforcement Commission has voted to investigate the primary.
Ganim would have lost the election if it wasn’t fore more than 900 absentee ballots.
SEEC is also issuing two subpoenas, one to the Bridgeport town clerk and the other to a real estate company that owns two residential housing complexes where most of the absentee ballots came from.
Two weeks ago, Moore announced she would be contesting the results of the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.