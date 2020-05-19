HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A public-private education partnership is ending after controversy erupted in recent weeks.
The Dalio Family and Dalio Foundation joined the state for "The Partnership for Connecticut" in April, to provide school funding and laptops to thousands of children who would not otherwise have them.
Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying “I’m very sad to announce that I’ve had a number of conversations with Barbara Dalio and the partnership, and due to a breach in trust, we both decided it's time to disband the partnership.”
In a statement, the Dalio family said “We’ve tried hard over the past 15 months to make this unique model work, but it has become clear that it’s not working because of political fighting. I am not a politician and I never signed up to become one. I only want to help people. Through this experience I’ve learned about our broken political system and I don’t see a path through it to help people.”
Who distrusts who?
