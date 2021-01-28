HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state continues to try to make it easier for residents to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
During a briefing on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said wait times are improving, and more people have been added to take those phone calls to help set up appointments.
Connecticut is still one of the best in the nation when it comes to the vaccine rollout. Number three to be exact, but people are still facing challenges when it comes to getting an appointment.
The state has had a hotline set up so residents can make appointments by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Assistance Line at 877-918-2224, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., especially those who don't have access to the internet.
The state has added 80 people to that hotline who are dedicated to setting appointments up.
There are several other healthcare providers offering vaccines to those who qualify as well.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
The governor said he even tried the state's hotline himself.
“I called that number, 877-918-2224, they directed me. I told them I wanted to go to Rentschler Field and a wonderful woman named Ellen called me up in no time at all,” Lamont said on Thursday.
There are also now 14 pharmacies, Walgreens and CVS, that are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information on how to schedule an appointment through the state, click here.
