HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An eviction moratorium in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to expire Wednesday.
Although a federal moratorium remains in place until July 31, in Connecticut, landlords will have the ability to evict tenants unless they meet federal requirements.
Residents will have to prove that they qualify for that order.
Some landlords in the state said they are planning to file evictions on July 1.
"It’s been difficult because the ones that don’t pay, I'm forced to house them against my will," landlord David Haberfeld said on Tuesday.
"All the tenants are struggling but it’s a two-sided coin here. We’re all struggling," landlord Michael Sullivan said.
Haberfeld and Sullivan said they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars in the past year because of the eviction ban.
In both cases, they’ve had tenants trash and destroy their apartments, leaving even more for them to pay.
"I did an eviction on one tenant. He owes me $20,300," Sullivan said
Wednesday is the last day of Connecticut's eviction moratorium after a 14-month ban.
Renters still have some options.
The state has millions of dollars in rental relief being distributed through a program called Unite CT, where up to $15,000 is available in assistance.
Under the federal moratorium, tenants must prove their income loss and their attempts to look for other government programs to assist before they can qualify.
"It’s a process they must do themselves: Submit a declaration and bring it to their landlord. Bring it to their attention," Brenden Holt for the Quinnipiac School of Law said.
Holt runs the Homelessness Mitigation Mediation project at Quinnipiac University through Unite CT.
He said he helps landlords and tenants come to agreements about funding and payments.
"Tenants clearly are facing housing instability," Holt said.
He said moving forward, he encouraged landlords and renters to reach out to mediators and state programs to work things out.
"They make a little more peace with an unfortunate situation," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.