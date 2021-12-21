(WFSB) - The number of mass COVID-19 testing sites in the state will return, according to Connecticut's governor.
Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate was at 6.85 percent as of Monday.
Ahead of the holidays, Gov. Ned Lamont said the timing was very important.
The omicron variant is very contagious, according to experts. Having the ability to get tested before people head out for gatherings could really keep the case count down.
Mass testing is already happening, but it will be ramped up even more in the next two weeks, Lamont said.
As of Monday, there were 400 sites open. Seven new sites will be added while 23 will expand their hours.
Doctors said people will want to get tested and get their results before Christmas on Saturday.
The turnaround is crucial and it’s also something many people in Connecticut said they were worried about.
Testing was up by 90,000 in the state since Friday.
Lamont acknowledged that it could be easy to get discouraged, but said people should continue to do their best to protect themselves.
"There is some unpredictability, the lab's capacity to turn it around, [I] don't think it's hard to get a test done, but a little bit of a constraint for the lab to get you result by the time you need it," he said.
Sema4 is one of the labs that processes the tests and provides the results.
In late January, it is going to be leaving Connecticut. As a result, some are concerned about getting their results back in a timely manner.
Lamont and his team addressed those fears.
"Additional hospitals may be opening up additional testing opportunities and that may be another source, but at least for the state-run sites, we will have a plan in place to be able to pick up those sites," he said.
Lamont said the state is prepared to bring in out-of-state medical professionals to bolster our hospital staff.
The northeast is flaring back up with COVID-19 cases. The governor said it is a bad combination of the omicron and delta variants.
For the vaccinated, doctors said those people can still get sick, but the omicron variant so far hasn't been as lethal.
“We were the most vaccinated state a couple months ago. What happened?" Lamont asked. "It is a little frustrating. We were bullet proof, not quite. You can still get infected. The overwhelming [cases of] our infections are unvaccinated, but you can still get infected. We went from one of the least infected to 13th nationwide."
While that’s good news, the reality is that if people get COVID, they're likely be out of work for several days and that can take a toll on hospital workers and the patients for whom they care.
As of Monday, Lamont said hospital capacity was not an issue. However, he said the state has seen the writing on the wall.
"A little worried about burnout of nurses and doctors," he said. "We’ve been ahead of the curve there. We’re putting together a 60 day licensing waiver so that nurses and doctors from less COVID afflicted areas can come up to Connecticut and give us some relief. I think that can make a difference. Also, we’re talking about ways where folks in nursing schools can provide some support as well."
When asked about bringing back the mask mandate, Lamont said he has no plans to bring one back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.