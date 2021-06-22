STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - State experts will participate in a discussion with the governor about the future of Connecticut's economy.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the discussion will feature AdvanceCT's Indra Nooyi, James Smith and Peter Denious.
It's set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Stamford. Stream it here or below:
AdvanceCT describes itself as a nonprofit organization that works to engage, retrain and recruit businesses and advance overall economic competitiveness in the state.
It was known as the Connecticut Economic Resource Center before rebranding itself last year.
Lamont said during the discussion, an announcement will be made regarding the growth of a business in the state.
