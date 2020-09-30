HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state has extended the residential eviction moratorium through the end of the year.
The extension, Gov. Ned Lamont said, is meant to protect tenants who were current on their rent at the beginning of the pandemic, and have paid at least a portion of their rent since.
“Public health experts at the CDC have determined that supporting renters and landlords during this public health crisis is critical to controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “I’m trying to get people back to work and children back to school, and having a home you can call your own is a critical foundation for making that happen. Tenants who can pay their rent on time should do so, and landlords and tenants should work together to develop reasonable payment plans for these extraordinary circumstances. I thank Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for their support of legislation to provide further assistance to our communities, including $59 billion dollars for housing assistance in the revised HEROES Act proposal. It’s long past time for Republicans to stop cruelly ignoring the pain American families are facing and start supporting funding for these commonsense emergency programs.”
Also on Wednesday, Lamont announced that he is doubling funding from $20 million to $40 million for the Temporary Rental Housing Assistance Program (TRHAP) for Connecticut residents impacted by COVID-19.
The program provides up to $4,000 to landlords on behalf of approved tenant applications, and is funded through the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“The additional $20 million brings the total amount of state funding for renters, homeowners, and residential landlords impacted by COVID-19 up to $63.3 million. In addition to the $40 million rental assistance program, that funding provides mortgage relief to homeowners ($10 million), supports renters who were facing eviction before the pandemic ($5 million), rehouses people exiting homelessness or incarceration ($5.8 million), and supports renters excluded from federal assistance because of their or their loved ones’ immigration status ($2.5 million). Connecticut’s large cities also received $10 million under the CARES Act Emergency Solution Grants program to prevent homelessness and support homeless populations," a press release said.
