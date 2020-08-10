HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the state remains on track toward a “new normal,” as Gov. Ned Lamont put it on Monday afternoon, pandemic protocols are being enforced further to maintain that status.
As of Monday, the state’s positivity rate was at 0.6 %, with 247 tests coming back positive out of more than 38,000 over the weekend.
Lamont said he’s proud of the progress the state has made, and in an effort to continue that, he said the state is going to continue being strict.
Two travelers have already been fined for not complying with requirements.
He said two people, one coming back to Connecticut from Louisiana and the other returning from Florida, didn’t fill out the form the state is requiring travelers to complete upon arrival. One of them also refused to quarantine, and therefore paid an additional $1,000.
“I hate to do it, but we're going to be serious, show people we're serious. To date it's made a difference and I hope it continues to make a difference. Overwhelmingly people are doing the right thing. For those few of you who aren't, please be on notice,” Lamont said during his briefing on Monday.
Also on Monday, Lamont said the state is enforcing masks further. Going forward, those who cannot wear a mask inside a store due to a medical condition will now need to have documentation from a doctor.
"We've been urging people, they've been doing generally a very good job. We've got self-policing, we've got people calling in and going to our hotline to tell us about places that are a problem," Lamont said.
He added that the state will be stepping up enforcement on large private parties, and fines and closures will be enforced for businesses violating the rules.
(1) comment
And yet rioting and looting is overlooked. It looks like a lot of people value "safety" over freedom these days. The virus is here to stay, so I guess freedom is lost forever.
