WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut gained 20,400 jobs in August, according to the state Department of Labor.
The DOL reported that the number was a 1.3 percent increase after a 32,000 increase in July.
Over the year, employment in the state fell by 118,700, a 7 percent decline, and now stands at a seasonable adjusted number of 1,566,600. The preliminary July 2020 job gain of 26,500 was revised higher by 5,800 jobs. Those were considered nonfarm job estimates from the establishment survey administered by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
“Connecticut job gains topped 20,000 for the third month in a row,” said Patrick Flaherty, acting director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “However, the pace of gains has slowed after the 77,300 June increase. The largest August job gains were in Health Care & Social Assistance, Leisure & Hospitality, and Trade & Transportation. Federal Government also gained due to the decennial Census.”
The Connecticut unemployment rate continues to be underestimated due to challenges encountered in the collection of data for the August Current Population Survey (CPS) which is the foundation of the statistical model used to determine all states’ unemployment rates. In addition to a poor response rate in an already small sample size in Connecticut, key questions continue to be misinterpreted and misclassified.
Specifically, a significant number of respondents who should have been classified as temporarily out of work and therefore unemployed were instead classified as employed, but away from work, such as being sick.
