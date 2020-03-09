HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Governor Ned Lamont has announced the second presumptive case of coronavirus in Connecticut.
This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Connecticut to two.
Lamont said more information regarding the second positive case will be made available after the patient and their family have been notified.
Lamont and other lawmakers spoke on Monday at Bristol Health's administrative board room to update the public on the state's response.
They confirmed that the state now has a second test kit, saying one kit can test up to 600 patients.
They also said they expected the mortality rate of the virus to drop to that of the flu, which is less than 1 percent.
State officials confirmed over the weekend that a patient from Wilton was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Channel 3 learned that the patient is between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
The patient is currently at Danbury Hospital, while people that he or she were in contact with are being quarantined.
Officials are also keeping a close eye on two other cases.
The first is a person who works at both Danbury and Norwalk hospitals. The second is a community physician at Bridgeport Hospital.
Also in quarantine are seven Trinity College students.
They're self-quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19 off campus and out of the area.
The college said the students did not show any symptoms.
Lawmakers continue to push for more testing to be done.
“Connecticut is likely to be a hotspot, a source of soaring numbers in part because the federal government has delayed and lagged in efforts to provide the tests that are needed to know the reality on the ground of how many people have been infected," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
At Bristol Health on Monday, officials said they plan to have four trailers by next week to help start evaluating people. Priorities are those who are already hospitalized and are showing symptoms. Also, those who may have come in contact with someone who traveled to high risk areas will be tested.
Gov. Lamont also announced a travel ban for all state employees.
When it comes to intercollegiate sports, UConn teams will travel as planned, but only essential staff will accompany them.
Also announced on Monday was that all public hearings set for Thursday and Friday this week are postponed. All non-legislative events have also been postponed.
State lawmakers announced the state capitol, Legislative Office Building in Hartford, and the Old Statehouse will be closed Thursday and Friday to be cleaned.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased the criteria for patients to be tested.
According to the state Department of Public Health, however, in order for someone to be tested in Connecticut they need to be hospitalized with symptoms and have a doctor rule out the flu or pneumonia.
Doctors are advising anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to contact their medical provider immediately.
The symptoms the flu and coronavirus share are fever, cough, and muscle aches.
While flu testing results are usually available in a hospital or clinic and can take less than hour or two, results for the coronavirus take a little longer, as they are sent to the lab.
Doctors also said that if someone is sick, stay 6 feet away from them.
Cough into a tissue and throw it in the trash right away.
Also, make sure to always wash your hands.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
Connecticut launched a coronavirus infoline as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
