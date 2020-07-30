HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the state would like schools open up full time, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that school districts will make the call between in-class learning and a hybrid of both online and in-school instruction.
This announcement now gives schools a little more leeway in rolling out its plans, though the governor still says he’d like students to go back in the fall.
However, if a district wants to go 100 percent online, they’d need state approval.
Statistics are showing that adolescents between the ages of 10 through 19 have the highest rate of infections in the state right now.
The overall infection rate is still low, hovering around 1 percent, but nevertheless, it’s the younger group that’s getting hit right now.
Also new on Thursday, the school districts will be assessed on a county-by-county basis.
When the virus ramped up in March, Fairfield County was hit hard, while Windham County wasn’t impacted as much.
If something like that were to happen again, the state would respond to the hotspot, rather than having a statewide mandate.
“It’ll give a little flexibility to the local leaders going forward. We’ll be updating the metrics on a weekly basis, so if there was a spike of infections or a surge in hospitalizations, we’ll be in a position to change course and get people in a differing type of educational environment,” Lamont said.
Also joining the governor’s briefing on Thursday was Dr. Zeke Emanuel. He too, is in favor of reopening schools, calling it “essential,” but even he concedes that changes will need to be made on the school bus and in sports.
