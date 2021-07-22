HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford HealthCare addressed a couple of headline-dominating topics regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday afternoon, Hartford HealthCare's chief clinical officer, Ajay Kumar, MD, participated in a virtual briefing.

The briefing kicked off shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Kumar discussed what Hartford HealthCare has called "the pandemic of the unvaccinated," and the Delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided in the spring to stop tracking mild breakthrough infections of COVID-19. It's been only tracking those severe enough to result in hospitalization and death.

Among that data, the CDC reported that 83 percent of cases in the U.S. are due to the Delta variant.

Regardless of the percentage of new cases, doctors told Channel 3 this week that the vaccines are working.

They also called the perception of the vaccine a problem. They said that while vaccines reduce transmission to a certain extent, their main purpose is to prevent an infection from becoming severe.

If more residents got vaccinated, the state would be in better shape.

"This is a time for us to be proud of where we are in Connecticut, but at the same time, be cautious, especially for those who are not vaccinated," Gov. Ned Lamont added.

Connecticut's vaccination rate is about seventy percent, which is higher than most states, but it still means 30 percent are not vaccinated.

More than 2 million Connecticut residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Of those, 854 contracted COVID. Forty-six of those people had symptoms. More than 17 percent required hospitalization. Out of that 17 percent, a majority were 55 and older. There have been 21 deaths.

Children may have to wear masks when they return to school and some travel restrictions could return.

"I am fully vaccinated and I don't think about it. I tend to wear one if I am inside, if there are a lot of people, even outside," Christine Dombrowski of Berlin said.

Hartford HealthCare said the variant is to blame, as well as a return to normal life, adding the biggest increase in cases are younger people who are not vaccinated.