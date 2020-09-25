HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Voters in a handful of states are starting to see problems with absentee ballots.
Many voters in Connecticut are planning to use absentee ballots because of the pandemic, and officials in the state are preparing.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said there are safeguards to prevent some of the problems other states are seeing.
The big emphasis is on educating voters, especially those who will be using the absentee ballot for the first time.
“Fundamentally it's simple, but it is designed to prevent any kind of fraud or misunderstandings,” Merrill said.
Absentee ballots will start going to voters early in October.
For many, this could be the preferred voting method in a pandemic. Voters need an excuse for absentee ballots in Connecticut, and this year COVID-19 is on that list.
Roughly 60 percent of primary voters used the absentee ballots, and election officials are confident they can handle similar numbers this November.
“Voters in the state of Connecticut should be very confident with the state statutes that we have in place, they've been tried over and over,” said Windsor Town Clerk Anna Posniak, who is also president of the Connecticut Town Clerks Association.
In some states, voters have received multiple ballots. Officials say that's not happening in CT because voters need to request a ballot first.
Connecticut also has safeguards to make sure someone doesn't get to vote in person and by absentee.
Instead, the focus is on educating people how to vote absentee.
On Face the State this Sunday on Ch. 3, Attorney Richard Roberts explains what voters must do when it comes to absentee ballots. Like using both the inner and outer envelopes, and signing the outer one. Also, he said folks must make sure to only put one ballot in the envelopes.
Merrill said she will launch a public service campaign to educate voters. Some town clerks are doing the same.
Merrill also said Connecticut’s process for counting votes is faster than many states.
“I’m still thinking that we're going to get the results pretty much on time, because we have marshaled an army of volunteers,” Merrill said.
Gov. Ned Lamont gave an early head start on Friday, saying towns can start counting absentee ballots the Friday before the election.
"That is what the 'absentee ballot bill' does, they can start processing the absentee ballots the Friday before Election Day. Checking signatures, outside envelope. Making sure they are ready to go, ready to be counted when the time is right," Lamont said.
Merrill also said her office is providing financial aid to towns.
