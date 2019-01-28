(WFSB) -- On Monday, the state’s Dept. of Public Health confirmed its first case of measles.
The adult case was reported in New Haven County, and is the first one this year.
There were three cases confirmed in 2018, health officials said.
“Cases of measles, while not widespread in the United States, are not uncommon and measles is circulating in the United States and internationally. Currently there are ongoing measles outbreaks in the United States in New York and the Pacific Northwest. The single best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to be vaccinated,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino. “While most people have had the measles vaccination, it’s important to know your vaccination status and to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles so you can get medical attention.”
