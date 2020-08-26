CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- New information could be released on Wednesday regarding what the fall sports season may look like.
State health officials are reviewing a new plan for the upcoming fall sports season.
Over the weekend, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced that fall sports could restart conditioning activities this past Monday.
RELATED: CIAC decides fall sports conditioning can resume today
The CIAC Control Board made the decision following a meeting on Sunday night.
The CIAC also said schools may begin non-contact "sport specific skill work" on Aug. 29.
RELATED: CIAC delays first date for all fall sports to Aug. 29
If fall sports end up getting canceled, the CIAC said they would not be made up later in the school year.
Nearly two weeks ago, The CIAC’s Board of Control ruled that it was safe to play. It released a plan that included fewer games, a regional schedule, and social distancing guidelines whenever possible.
A day later, the Department of Public Health advised against playing football and girls volleyball. It said those high-risk sports should be canceled or postponed until spring.
The CIAC responded by pausing fall sports for two weeks.
RELATED: As athletes protest over paused season, CIAC to meet with state health department
Officials said the CIAC will finalize a timeline for full team activities and contest play this week.
Stay with Ch. 3 for developments throughout the day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.