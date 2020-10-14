AVON, CT (WFSB) – The state Department of Public Health is tracking a COVID-19 outbreak at two long-term care facilities in Avon.
According to state officials, the outbreaks started at the Avon Health Center and the Residence at Brookside.
Officials said 22 residents and 16 staff members at the Avon Health Center have tested positive for the virus. Three residents were hospitalized and there was one death.
Residents were tested on Oct. 12 and more results are pending, officials said. Staff testing was Scheduled for Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
The outbreak seemed to be contained to only the north side unit.
The facility began contact tracing and case investigation.
At the Residence at Brookside, 11 residents tested positive and there were two deaths. There were three positives tests among staff.
The facility continues to actively test staff and residents.
The DPH said it is expected to know more once the facilities receive the results from their latest round of testing.
As more businesses open and more people socialize, doctors said that means more COVID transmission.
"Small gatherings or individuals who have multiple different small gatherings, maybe with two or three people, if someone is COVID positive, they can spread it to as many people just like if they’ve been at one large event," warned Dr. Summer McGee, dean, School of Health Sciences, University of New Haven.
The state said through contact tracing, it has noticed that transmission has been happening through small gatherings and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.