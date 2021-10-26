HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel giving the green light on Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, state health officials are preparing to roll out the vaccine to younger kids here in Connecticut.
The state’s Dept. of Public Health said it anticipates the FDA to accept the panel’s recommendations and issue an ‘emergency use authorization’ for the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory group is expected to meet next week to issue recommendations that the CDC director will likely accept.
CT health officials said if all approvals move forward as expected, the state could begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 5 to 11 by Thursday, Nov. 4.
“The expected approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5–11 marks a major step forward in the overall COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. An authorized vaccine for nearly all school-aged children will help keep schools open and safe. Although children generally have mild cases of COVID-19, some do get sick,” DPH said in a press release.
At this time, health officials said vaccinated children are not required to quarantine if exposed to the virus. It also said “high rates of coverage can also help to reduce rates of transmission within school settings; and vaccinating children provides another layer of protection for their families and the broader community.”
Children and families will have many options for where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including:
Pediatricians: Hundreds of pediatricians will be administering COVID-19 vaccines across the State of Connecticut. However, not all pediatricians will have the COVID-19 vaccine, so if your child’s provider doesn’t offer the COVID-19 vaccine, please refer to one of the other options provided.
Pharmacies: There will be hundreds of pharmacy locations that are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children, including many CVS, Walgreens, RiteAid, and other pharmacy chains across the state as well as independent pharmacies. Pharmacies provide a safe, convenient, and easy location to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Pharmacies have rolled out special trainings for their pharmacist staff to provide vaccines for younger children.
School-based clinics: The Department of Public Health and the Connecticut State Department of Education are collaborating to offer on-site clinics at schools across the State of Connecticut. These will either be led by school-based health centers or special mobile teams that are specifically trained to offer vaccines for younger children. Information about such clinics will be provided by schools or districts directly.
Other locations: In addition to the above, several health systems and local health departments will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children age 5–11.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.