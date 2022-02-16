BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State officials provided an update on their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
Public health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, social services commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, long-term care ombudsman Mairead Painter, and Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference on Wednesday morning.
The news conference happened at the Caleb Hitchcock Health Center at Duncaster in Bloomfield.
Lamont's message was pretty simple. He said that the state learned a lot and that nursing homes are a lot safer than they were in the spring of 2020.
The governor's handling of the pandemic is expected to be a major focus as he seeks re-election in November.
Lamont was criticized for how he handled nursing homes.
Some people, including Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, criticized him for ordering nursing homes to take in COVID patients.
Wednesday, however, his administration said the data showed that nursing homes were in a better place, that even in other waves of COVID, deaths did not go up.
He credited that to a few things, including getting residents and staff vaccinated and giving nursing homes support.
"I think we’ve learned, and I think you can tell that we have learned, as Manisha said, by the fact that each subsequent wave, Connecticut has done better," Lamont said.
One of Lamont's executive orders required visitors to either show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Lawmakers voted to continue that, but only until March 15.
Juthani, however, said individual nursing homes still have the authority to continue that on their own.
