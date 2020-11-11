NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Health officials are giving a somber look at when Connecticut may see the peak of this second wave of COVID-19.
Yale-New Haven Health said it may come right in the middle of the holidays.
“COVID fatigue” has become more common.
While many are following safety protocols, others are not, and as COVID-19 cases soar again just ahead of the holidays, medical experts are calling the approaching season a “tough winter.”
An update provided on Wednesday by Yale-New Haven Health included its forecasting models that showed a peak around the end of December, or into the new year.
The state has already warned people about get-togethers for the holidays.
As for “COVID fatigue,” health officials continue to urge people to a wear a mask, wash their hands and keep their distance from others.
While the positivity rate climbs, hospitals find themselves in a place they don’t want to be.
"Unfortunately, the uptick in the number of cases and the community spread is real and we are feeling it all across the health system and we are finding ourselves where we were in the middle of March, in terms of total number of cases,” said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, Chief Clinical Officer of Yale-New Haven Health.
