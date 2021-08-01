(WFSB) - With COVID cases on the rise in Connecticut, state health officials 'strongly recommend' everyone ages two and over wear a face mask indoors.
This includes those in Litchfield County, where transmission of the coronavirus is low.
Health officials say that both the vaccinated and unvaccinated fall under the recommendation.
"Given the rapid increases in cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut over the last 14 days due to the spread of the Delta variant, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is strongly recommending that ALL CONNECTICUT residents over aged two years, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, return to wearing masks when in indoor public spaces," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.
Over the past week, the CDC determined that just about every county in Connecticut is a substantial risk for spreading COVID-19.
