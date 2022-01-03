HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State health officials unveiled updated COVID-19 guidance for schools.
The state Department of Public Health said it updated the guidance for quarantine, isolation, testing and contact tracing for prek-12 schools.
The policies and procedures were made public on Monday morning.
See it here or below:
The updates were in line with what was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27, 2021.
Based on the CDC's update, the DPH put it on individual school districts to make decisions about quarantine, isolation, testing and return to in-school activities.
The new guidance is as follows:
- Students and staff who are even mildly symptomatic should immediately isolate at home, test for COVID with either a PCR or an at-home test, and remain away from activities outside of home until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours and other symptoms have significantly improved.
- Those who test positive for COVID should isolate at home for at least five days, or longer of symptom persist. A mask should continue to be worn for an addition five days at all times when around others.
- Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals who are notified that they had a close contact with a confirmed COVID case should immediately quarantine at home and test for the virus five days after the last exposure to the positive person.
"This update outlines a set of optional policy and procedural changes that school districts may choose to implement at this time," said Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner, DPH. "These options refocus the resources currently available to PreK-12 schools for COVID-19 prevention toward those activities most likely to reduce the risk of transmission and in consideration for quarantine and isolation for individuals testing positive for or exposed to someone with COVID-19."
The DPH also recommended that schools amend their contact tracing approach to give shift the priority away from low-risk exposures and toward those who develop active symptoms.
Juthani said the guidance reinforces the DPH's three-pronged approach to fighting the virus: Vaccination, masking and testing.
She called the steps simple and crucial in decreasing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID.
