NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic decimated the arts community along with restaurants and establishments.
Now, the State of Connecticut is coming to the aid of many of the non-profit arts organizations in Norwich and New London to keep them afloat.
Several Norwich area art organizations have been using the gazebo in Brown Park for some social distanced performances to keep the arts alive.
To help keep them alive financially, the state is doling out $9 million to 154 organizations.
New London’s Garde Arts Center received $182,000 in state funding, Eastern Connecticut Symphony got more than $56,000, and ArtReach in Norwich received $94,000.
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz says the funding goes a long way to supporting the arts and the downtown businesses who benefit and thrive because of them.
A scaled down Garde Arts Theater Center survived thanks to the ingenuity of New London Public Schools by partnering with them.
“We are host for learning pods for the New London Schools. We have the Isaac School, the Charter Arts Schools, a neighbor of ours is using spaces we have in our storefronts,” said Steve Sigel, Executive Director of Garde Arts Center.
Sigel hopes his venue at the Garde can state scheduling programming next summer or fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.