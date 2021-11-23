ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office has hired an outside auditor to look at how towns have spent COVID relief funds.

The Office of Policy and Management (OPM) wants each town to explain how all COVID relief funds were spent and who authorized those expenses.

In order to find this out, OPM hired CohnReznick, an accounting firm out of Hartford.

Towns will need to provide an itemized list of all expenses for COVID relief funds, and an explanation of why that money was spent and how it fits with the purpose of the COVID relief bill, and a list of policies to approve spending those funds.

That includes identifying who has to sign off on those expenses.

This comes as a former state lawmaker is accused of misusing federal COVID relief funds in West Haven.

Michael DiMassa was charged with misusing over $600,000 in COVID relief funds.

According to the FBI, DiMassa created a consulting firm and billed the city of West Haven, but he never provided consulting services.

Instead, he withdrew over $100,000 from his company account and took that money to a casino.

DiMassa was a state representative and an aid to West Haven’s City Council at the time. He has since resigned from both positions.

A second city employee, John Bernardo, 65, of West Haven was also arrested on a federal criminal complaint related to the investigation.

Bernardo is accused of starting the Compass Investment Group, LLC in January of 2021 with DiMassa.

Beginning in February, Compass Investment Group, LLC fraudulently billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services that were allegedly provided to the city’s health department that were not performed.

The Dept. of Justice said from February 2021 through September 2021, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70.

It is alleged that Bernardo received at least $45,000 of these funds.