HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state announced on Tuesday that it has hired a company to conduct a review of the response to COVID-19 within local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Connecticut is paying approximately $450,000 to Mathematica Policy Research to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review, it said in a press release.
The company is expected to provide a final report of its findings, which will be made available to the public, by the end of September.
“Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “The tragedies that occurred deserve a thorough examination and we have an obligation to those who live in those facilities, their families, and the incredible professionals who care for residents to provide answers as to what could have been done differently to mitigate the spread of the virus. Timeliness is a critical factor when it comes to this review, and we know that Mathematica will provide a thorough, detailed, and actionable report. We must learn everything we can from our experience over the last few months so we can apply that knowledge to implement best practices in our long-term care facilities as we prepare for a possible second wave of the virus.”
The company is expected to perform the following, per its contract with the state:
• Assess the overall impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Connecticut compared to other states in the region and the country;
• Assess the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout nursing homes and assisted living facilities and their preparation/response to the virus;
• Identify significant circumstances that may have favorably or unfavorably impacted the severity of outbreak, including but not limited to:
- Timeliness of response in comparison to the progression of the outbreak
- Confirmed cases by age/race/ethnicity
- Confirmed deaths by age/race/ethnicity
- Rate of transmission within the facility
- Staffing challenges
- Availability of PPE
- Availability of testing
- Staff expertise and skill levels
- Establishment of COVID Recovery Facilities
- Funding enhancements
- Communication and coordination issues with other parts of the healthcare systems such as hospitals
- Other systemic issues and other epidemiology issues
• Identify and describe industry best practices displayed during the pandemic response; and
• Review and complete an overall assessment of State response to the pandemic in Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities in Connecticut. Specific areas to assess will include, but will not be limited to:
- Regulatory framework, including infection control, survey and certification
- Guidance
- Payment policies
- Communication
- Data availability and reporting
- Availability of Testing and PPE
- Any other relevant topic
