(WFSB) - Connecticut's playing catch up after Cooper, trying to vaccinate everyone who had to cancel their appointment because of the snow this week.
Meanwhile, more help in the vaccination effort may be on the way.
Johnson and Johnson is seeking emergency approval for its vaccine when an FDA advisory panel meets at the end of the month, and because this can be stored in the refrigerator, health experts say it has the potential to reach many more communities.
Winter Storm Cooper this week forced thousands of COVID vaccine appointments to be canceled.
The state expects to finish vaccinating between 10 and 15,000 people by Sunday.
Governor Ned Lamont says more than fifty percent of those 75 or older have now gotten at least their first dose, which means the next phase of those 65 and older could start getting the shots within the next ten days.
Meanwhile, Johnson and Johnson says their vaccine is eighty-five percent protective against serious COVID symptoms.
It requires just one dose and can stay in a refrigerator for months.
New numbers from the governor's office show the positivity rate is the lowest we've seen since Halloween.
It sits at 3.14 percent.
In the last day, twenty-eight more people have died and thirty-seven fewer people are being treated at hospitals.
