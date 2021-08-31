State inches closer to getting online betting off the ground

(WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers have already approved online gaming, but there are still things that need to happen before you can start placing bets.
However, one hurdle was cleared Tuesday. Some of what happened today was technical, but it was important to get the ball rolling.
The goal was to get online betting up and running at the start of the NFL season, but we are not there yet.
“This is 2021. I really believe Connecticut is ready for online sports wagering and gaming," state representative Christie Carpino noted.
The regulations review committee has given approval for sports gaming to move forward.
Legislation passed this year allows the Connecticut Lottery and the tribes to have online wagering.
Some states have different payments options. Connecticut allows credit and debit cards.
“We don’t make it easy enough for people to fund accounts. We are not doing Venmo. We are not doing PayPal," Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull stated.
Some are concerned about couples and joint bank accounts.
“By allowing this far expanded methodology of gambling, be able to use joint accounts, I think it puts these relationships at a much greater risk of getting into trouble," Senator John Kissel said.
"A spouse could do that any time right now, but this is around the country where this is already happening, joint bank accounts are used," Senator Cathy Osten says.
What's next? The deal needs federal approval since it changes the compact between the state and the two tribes.
The lottery, the tribes, and vendors still need licenses.
"We've been working on this for a decade. We have finally got it done and it's going to be done in an appropriate way when it's ready to go, so if it takes an extra two or three weeks, we are going to get it right," Gov. Ned Lamont stated.
The chairman of the Mashantucket Peqouts says with the NFL season kickoff fast approaching:
"We are working to launch online gaming and sports betting as soon as we are legally allowed to do so.”
“I would like an assurance from the agency that they will continue to work with the stakeholders," Carpino added.
Football officially kicks off September 9 and every day Connecticut isn't up and running, money is left on the table, but some say they want to get this right, even if it means a few more weeks.
