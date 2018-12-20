HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state of Connecticut has initiated a lawsuit against Stamford-based Purdue Pharma.
The lawsuit alleges that the company, along with several current and former members of the company’s management and board of directors, financed a campaign to mislead doctors and patients.
The lawsuit says the company claimed that prescription opioid medications manufactured and marketed by the company were safe and effective, but downplayed the risks of addiction.
The state alleges Purdue "peddled a series of falsehoods" to push patients towards opioids.
"For a number of months, Connecticut and our multistate partners have been engaged in intensive negotiations with opioid manufacturers and distributors in the hope of resolving potential legal claims in a way that would avoid protracted litigation and would bring opioid treatment resources to those who are desperately in need," said Attorney General Jepsen, who currently serves as part of the leadership of a multistate coalition of attorneys general who are investigating opioid manufacturers and distributors. "I expect those negotiations to continue, and I remain hopeful they will bring a resolution that helps to address this ongoing crisis."
The state also alleges that the company misinformed patients to get people to take its opioid drug, OxyCotin.
In CT, 1,028 people died from accidental overdose in 2017.
It is projected that 1,030 people will die of overdose in 2018.
To see the full complaint by the state, click here.
