(WFSB) – After the tropical storm swept through Connecticut, some people were left with a heavy price to pay.
From car damages to flooding, now is the time to get insurance claims ready to go.
Henri brought strong winds and a lot of rain, leaving some with flooded roads, cars stuck in the water, and fallen trees.
“The first thing you want to do is document everything. You want to call your insurance company, put the claim in and start that process,” said Gerard O’Sullivan, director of Connecticut’s Insurance Department.
He said people should begin this process immediately.
Homeowners should walk around their property, take videos and document what they have, what their personal possessions are, so if there’s a fire or future catastrophe, they can prove what the personal property is.
Ideally, you should always document before a disaster and it will be much easier to file a claim that way.
But it’s not too late. If the damages already occurred, still take that footage.
“You are able to secure your property and make those repairs, but you should wait for full repairs until an adjuster comes out or your insurance company advises you that you should proceed with those prepares,” O’Sullivan said.
He added that people often forget, but flood damage is not covered under a standard homeowner’s policy. A separate one is needed.
“People should take this opportunity to look at their policy and understand the policy itself the deductibles they have and those coverages,” O’Sullivan said.
He adds that they are preparing for the spike in calls.
If you need help filling out your insurance claims, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.