HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is nine days away from having some businesses reopen.
Hair salons, barbershops, museums, zoos are restaurants are all part phase 1 of the state's coronavirus reopening plan.
However, those businesses will be subject to restrictions, according to the Reopen Connecticut Advisory group.
The group is a panel of leaders in the local health, business, workforce and education fields.
It is providing Gov. Ned Lamont with the recommendations he considers when coming up with the plan to reopen parts of the state.
Lamont released a 14-page guideline businesses and restaurants should follow if they choose to reopen on May 20.
In the guideline, restaurants will only be allowed to seat customers outside with proper distancing.
Also, hair salons are banned from using hair dryers for now.
Patrons must continue to wear face masks.
People over the age of 65 are still encouraged to stay home.
Places like the Rockledge Golf Club in West Hartford serve as a model for modification other businesses would need to adapt.
"It’s credit card only. We’re not taking cash," said Dylan Carneirio, Rockledge Golf Club. "We’re not taking any walk-ins, we don’t want any people congregating at the golf course."
Lamont and the group said they're looking at other states that have already reopened to see what's worked and what hasn't.
If there are COVID-19 flare-ups, Lamont said he won't hesitate to rein things in again.
